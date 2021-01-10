Nigeria’s former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Saturday, January 9, 2021, took to social media to announce the arrival of a newborn baby boy whom he introduced as his son to his followers.

Fani-Kayode announced the new addition to his family on Twitter after he tweeted a photo of him.

The birth of the baby comes a few months after Fani-Kayode and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu’s controversial separation.

While Chikwendu alleged that she was a victim of domestic violence, the former minister said she was mentally unstable. While Precious walked away, Fani-Kayode took custody of the four kids she bore him, including a set of triplets.

The former minister said that the birth of the baby boy is a great blessing to the family while showering him with prayers as he added that the new baby shall fulfil his God’s given destiny.

He wrote:

“Welcome to the world son! You are a great blessing. I am so happy and so proud of you. God bless and keep you now and always. You shall fulfil your purpose and achieve destiny.”

Shortly after sharing the news, his fans swiftly began to react to the development. While some of them congratulated him on the arrival, others had mixed reactions.

Some others were surprised that Fani-Kayode is still having babies even after having four kids.

Below are some reactions:

@muritalamoha wrote: “How many children will this man father? I have lost count already. Who is the mother? Congratulations anyway.”

@jewels_joel: “These are the kind of ppl that litter the earth with children, and leave family problems when they die.. With this level of “education “!!!”

