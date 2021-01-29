A father who was accused by his biological daughter, 20, of serially having sexual intercourse with her since she was 13 has pleaded for mercy, saying that it was only once he slept with her.

The young girl who goes by the name Fatima called out her father, Usman Momoh, in a video which viral.

After the first lady of Ondo State, Betty Akeredolu watched the video, she swiftly sent a team from her office to speak with the girl, her relatives and the police, a development that led to the rearrest of Mr Momoh.

The culprit who works at the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), said he did not know what came over him when he committed the act, adding that he has realized his mistake.

Momoh was accused by his daughter of constantly sleeping with her at their home in Owo Local Government Area of the state even when her mother was around.

She said her mother always shut her out whenever she tried to bring up the issue of her father molesting her.

Similarly, the Chairperson of Ondo Women Lawyers, Barr. Bola Ogundadegbe, while addressing journalists over the issue maintained the prosecution of Momoh now rests with the police.

Mrs Ogudadegbe said the victim would be counselled psychologically to enable her to come out of her current state of depression.

“We are going to give her psychological support. She needs our support morally because she is not stable,” she said.

