Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has called on the International Criminal Court, ICC and other relevant authorities to investigate the tenure of the sacked service chiefs.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Fayose called for a probe into the human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings under their watch.

He also accused them of only enriching themselves and their pockets, rendering Nigeria insecure.

He said this following their resignation which was announced on Tuesday by the president Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “The new service chiefs should learn from their immediate predecessors and remember nothing lasts forever.

“It is my call to the ICC and other relevant authorities that the tenure of the “sacked” service chiefs should be investigated, most importantly human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings under their watch and commands.

“The sacked service chiefs only served themselves and their pockets and can at best be described as “Disservice Chiefs” under whom Nigeria became completely insecure.

Though coming after persistent pressure from Nigerians, President Buhari’s removal of the Service Chiefs and their replacement is a right step in the right direction.

“It is yet another victory for the people of Nigeria.”

There had been a clamour for Buhari to let go of his service chiefs and appoint new service chiefs who will bring in fresh ideas and tactics on ways to tackle the growing insecurity in the country.

Unfortunately, the service chiefs have all under performed in their duties as can be seen with the high incidence of banditry, terrorism and general insecurity in the country.

Besides, they were all over due for retirement having spent more than 35 years in military service. But the president continued to hold them back, by first extending their services in 2015 by two years and renewing their services again in 2017, which is contrary to the rules of public service which stipulates that the compulsory retirement age for all grades in the service shall be 60 years or 35 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.

The new service chiefs announced today by the President are Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

