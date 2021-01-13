The FBI has released photos of a man of interest in relation to the death of a police officer killed in last week’s Capitol riots.

Capitol officer Brian Sicknick, 42, tragically lost his life on Thursday, 7 January, after reportedly being hit over the head with a fire extinguisher during a struggle at the Capitol riots last week.

Almost a week after his death, investigators have released a screengrab from a video that shows a rioter throwing a fire extinguisher that hits a Capitol police officer on the head. The second photo released by the bureau shows an older, bearded man wearing a blue, knitted hat with the letter ‘CFD’ stitched on to it, and they have urged anyone who recognizes him to get in touch as soon as possible.

The manhunt comes after footage emerged of the moment a rioter appears to throw a fire extinguisher at a crowd of police officers. It is unclear if Sicknick was hit in the video.

In the disturbing video, a Pro-Trump supporter can be seen picking up a fire extinguisher from the floor and launching it at a crowd of Capitol police officers. The incident took place outside the building as hoards of rioters clashed with police. At this stage, it’s unclear if the two people identified in the photos released by the FBI are the same person.

Sicknick’s family released a heartbroken statement on Monday in tribute to a ‘lovely, humble soul’ who had always wanted to be a police officer and was very passionate about his job.

‘There really aren’t enough kind words in any language to describe how sweet Brian was, he was truly a lovely, humble soul and we are missing him terribly, the statement said.

Prosecutors in the US Attorney’s office plan to open a federal murder investigation into Sicknick’s death.

So far 20 people have been charged in Washington DC’s federal district court and another 40 have been charged in local courts following the insurrection at the US Capitol, which left five people dead.

