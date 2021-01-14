Jamb center. Photo: NIGERIANSCHOLAR

The Management of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Abeokuta, has announced Jan. 18 as the date to start the 2020/2021 Post-UTME screening.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday by the institution’s Registrar, Dr Gabriel Adebayo.

Adebayo said that the screening which would start on Monday would hold till Thursday every week at 9 a.m. prompt, at Maina Hall of the college.

He said that no fewer than 2,000 candidates were being expected for the exercise.

He added that 100 candidates would be sitting for the screening each day till every candidate had been screened.

The registrar advised all duly registered candidates for admission into the college to note the basic guidelines and requirements for the exercise and adhere strictly to them.

“Each candidate should ensure that they upload their Ordinary Level and JAMB results and also check the dates scheduled for their screening on the college website.

“Candidates are also to show evidence of FCE Abeokuta/JAMB data form picking FCE Abeokuta as first choice, registration for screening on the college website, 2020/2021 JAMB result notification and the Ordinary Level results,” he said.

Adebayo added that the college main gate would serve as the only point of entry for candidates coming for the Post–UTME exercise.

He urged the candidates coming for screening to wear nose masks, saying security officials would only allow candidates with nose masks entry into the college.