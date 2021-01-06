First City Monument Bank, FCMB has named Yemisi Edun as the new managing director following the stepping aside of the embattled erstwhile MD, Adam Nuru.

Nuru, had opted to go on leave amid allegation of marital infidelity.

Over 1,000 people had signed a petition to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), calling for the sack of Adam Nuru. The petition was initiated by friends of late Tunde Thomas who was married to Moyo.

They had alleged that Tunde died of depression after discovering that his supposed two children with Moyo belong to the FCMB MD.

They therefore called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sack Nuru, while demanding a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The bank has since commenced a probe into the matter.

“The managing director volunteered to proceed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation of this scandal. Although it is a personal matter, the issue has gone really far and many allegations were made,” a source at the bank said.

Yemisi Edun who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Yemisi Edun is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a CFA Charter holder. She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

Yemisi Edun began her career with Akintola Williams Deloitte (member firm of Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu) in 1987, with main focus in Corporate Finance activities. She was also involved in audit of Banks and Other Financial Institutions.

She joined FCMB in year 2000 as Divisional Head of Internal Audit and Control before assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Bank and now as CEO.

