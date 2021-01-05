Mr Kunle Adegoke is one of the 73 lawyers elevated to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) on November 13, 2020. In this interview with journalists in Lagos, the former governorship aspirant in Osun State shares his thoughts on the alleged plot to whittle down the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s powers, implications of government’s disobedience of court orders, the military’s human rights record, among others. ROBERT EGBE was there.

MINISTER of Justice and alleged plot to whittle down EFCC powers

The issue of the EFCC is, I would say, a double-edged sword, in the sense that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was supposed to be a watchdog over our corruption cases. There was a time when the fear of the EFCC was the beginning of wisdom. Public officers were afraid to commit certain atrocities. Private officials were also afraid to break the law within their domains, believing that someone could write a petition against them to the EFCC. But, just as laudable institutions have the tendency to be abused, such unsavoury tendencies set in with respect to the EFCC. We came across cases where many individuals started misbehaving using state power to not only witch-hunt, but also to extort. Simple civil cases were being abused for ulterior motives….

The approach by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami SAN (over the alleged plot to whittle down EFCC powers) has attracted a lot of criticism. I think somehow, the stick is being bent too far with respect to (former EFCC Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu). That is why assets tracing regulations being implemented by Malami, has come under attack, because it is arrogating too many powers to the Attorney-General.…If we continue that way, I think it would be encouraging one impunity as replacement for another. That cannot be the best way to go. The Minister of Justice has enough challenges for him to confront, if he wants to do his job. He’s my very good friend, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t say the truth….The Minister’s powers are very huge…If he feels that there are some things that are not being properly done by the EFCC, in terms of maybe cases that were supposed to be prosecuted, let him bring those cases, let him file, institute those cases. If he feels there are cases they (EFCC) are doing and compromising, let him take over those cases. Any case that the minister feels the EFCC is using to witch-hunt or victimise people, let him terminate, discontinue those cases. He has those powers in the Constitution….I’d implore the sponsors of the bill (that seeks to arrogate more powers to the Minister of Justice over the EFCC) to look critically at what will endure and not an individual.

Buhari administration and disobedience of court orders

Where court orders are not obeyed by the executive, such executive is not setting a good precedent for the nation’s progress, but tyranny and destruction of the system. If there’s a government that should not disobey court orders, it should be the government of Muhammadu Buhari. This is a president that suffered a lot in the process of judicial determination of issues. On about three or four occasions, he was in court to contest his losses at the presidential polls. He could see how long it took for those cases to be decided and how sad he felt anytime he lost. To that extent, I expect that someone who has passed through such process would place much premium on respecting orders of court. The president ought to be the one that should champion obedience of court orders. When court orders are obeyed by either the president or a governor, a good example is being set for the citizens. The citizens will behave the same way the executive behaves and that is why we have so many people around who believe they are more powerful than the court. The implication of all these actions is that the rule of law is being destroyed and replaced with the rule of man. The consequence of all these is chaos and anarchy.

Nigerian military, human rights abuses, International Criminal Court (ICC), and fight against insurgency

There have been so many allegations of infractions against the Nigerian military. The question to be asked is; are these allegations true or not? Did they really happen or not? If they actually happened, somebody must answer questions on those infractions. The military hierarchy cannot just say because they are fighting a battle in Nigeria, they cannot be called to question. That is not right. It’s another sense of impunity and lack of respect for the law. If they are to abide by the law, they cannot say the plan by the ICC to probe them for human rights abuses is a distraction to their fight against insurgency. How far has the Nigerian military won the said fight against the insurgents? Substantial part of the country is currently being controlled by bandits, kidnappers and insurgents. The implication is that the military is failing even in that regard. But, when it comes to brutalisation of citizens, the soldiers are very active. If local authorities cannot call the military to order on their excesses, there are international organs that would do so. People have lost confidence in local authorities and that is what is responsible for resort to ICC for its intervention. So, it is very wrong for the Nigerian military to say that any intervention from the ICC is a distraction.

Needed amendments to 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act

Federal character and quota system. These are things that we ought not to retain in the Constitution and I will tell you why. The idea of the federal character, quota system, can be traced back to the 60s when there were concerns that a particular section of the country was educationally disadvantaged. This policy confers certain advantages on northerners and puts other region at a disadvantage. Such a provision ought to be regarded as affirmative action to bridge the gap. It should not be a permanent thing that would continue for ever. We are already turning it into a permanent feature within the Nigerian Constitution and this is very wrong. Besides, when you look at the legislative competences of the various levels of government, you will discover that what we have as legislative list in Nigeria is centralised structure, a unitary structure that is masquerading as a federal structure. What the Nigerian Constitution described as federalism is not a federalism, where about 68 legislative items are on the exclusive list. Some of these 68 items are even broken into three or four. We have so much power concentrated on the centre. We now have 28 items on the concurrent legislative list. These 28 items are now also shared between the Federal and state governments. The implication of this is that where the Federal Government has made a law that has covered the field, any law made by the states would be said to be inconsistent with the laws of the Federal Government. That means the states have no power to make any law in that regard again. How then would the states be developed? These are part of the things that the legislators need to look at. When you look at the Electoral Act, we need to make proof of electoral allegations simpler. The current electoral system is designed in favour of the winner. Nobody can file an electoral petition based on the present arrangement and succeed. That is why smart lawyers don’t represent petitioners anymore; they represent the respondent, who is the winner in the election because he has nothing to prove. Yes, there is timeline for the hearing of election petition but this is not enough. It’s a question of how far have we helped the victim of election fraud to prove his case.

How the judiciary fared in 2020

It has been a very challenging year with its peculiarities. In any case, all institutions have their own challenges and of course, the challenges confronting the judiciary are still there. They have not left and I don’t think they are ready to leave soon, except with concerted efforts of all stakeholders. Fundamentally, there are areas that I believe the judiciary should look into, particularly on the issue of equipment, equipping the judiciary to be able to face the challenges. On this, I want to talk on COVID-19 and the challenges it posed to the judiciary. Nobody anticipated it and now it has become very apparent that we must be ready to deploy technology much more than before. The issue at some point was whether it was even proper for a court to deliver judgement virtually unlike the physical approach that we are all used to. It came to a point that it was practically impossible for any court in the land to even sit and everything was suspended. There is infrastructure that must be provided which the government must be ready to deploy immediately. Tied to that is the need to assist the judiciary to achieve its independence. This independence requires that the Judiciary should not go cap in hand to the Executive for funds. Judiciary can only be independent when it is not begging for survival from other arms of government. There are some areas where the judiciary has not fared better when it comes to dispensation of justice. You discover that it takes so long for some cases to be decided. Those on the Bench and other stakeholders like lawyers and litigants could be responsible for this. Some judges are not regularly sitting as they should do. It is important that lawyers should help the judiciary. There are lawyers who deliberately waste the court’s time by filing frivolous applications.