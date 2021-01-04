The federal government has announced that the special works program headed by the Ministry of Labour and Productivity, to offer 774,000 jobs to unemployed youths, will officially take off on Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021.

This development comes after series of postponements, and even a brawl between the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and members of the House of Representatives,

Mr Keyamo, while announcing this on his Twitter handle on Sunday night, explained that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the commencement of the 774,000 jobs initiative, adding that all state branches of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) are fully prepared.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the take-off of the Special Public Works Programme (engaging 774,000 unemployed itinerant Nigerians) to begin nationwide on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021. All NDE state structures are already in top gear for the take-off ceremonies,” Keyamo tweeted.

The programme which is aimed at employing 1,000 Nigerians from each of the 774 local government areas in the country was initially billed to be launched on October 1, 2020, however, hurdles were experienced following the power play between Keyamo and the Director-General, National Directorate of Employment, Nasir Ladan. Mr Ladan was sacked in December 2021.

The federal government has since budgeted N20,000 for each of 774,000 workers monthly for three months duration of the job, which is being estimated to gulp N46.44 billion.

All ministers are expected to launch the scheme in their respective states in collaboration with the governors.

