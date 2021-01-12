…18-year-old girl sets lover ablaze in Benue

By Harris Emmanuel & Peter Duru

A female corps member, Chidimma Odume was almost lynched by residents of Abak Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital after she allegedly hacked her boyfriend to death on Sunday.

It was gathered that Chidimma Odume graduated from University of Nigeria, Nsukka and is currently serving at Bureau of Political and Legislative Affairs, Uyo.

The corps member, who hails from Enugu State, was reportedly caught while trying to jump over the fence of the compound to escape after committing the act.

She was said to have been stripped naked and beaten to a pulp by the angry mob when the lifeless body of the unidentified man she had macheted to death was found in the apartment.

An eyewitness, Godwin George, said: “She macheted a young guy to death this morning, whom she went out with. She killed the young guy instantly after inflicting several cuts on his stomach and face; on trying to jump out from the fence she was caught.

“Some bike men there said she used to send them to buy weed for her ever since she was deployed to Akwa Ibom for her NYSC.”

The suspect is said to have since been arrested and taken to the police station for further interrogation.

Contacted, state Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident, saying: “At about 11.00 p.m on Sunday, the police got a distress call and we responded swiftly at 219, Abak Road in Uyo.

“One Chidinma Odume, a Youth Corps member serving at the political desk at Edet Akpan Avenue, was said to be at the verge of being mobbed by angry youths but the police rescued her.”

Macdon explained that the police have received the corpse and deposited it in a mortuary.

18-year-old girl sets lover ablaze in Benue

Also, an 18-year-old girl (name withheld), has been apprehended by the Police after she allegedly set her boyfriend ablaze after a quarrel in the Wadata area of Makurdi, Benue State.

An eyewitness disclosed that the teenage girl carried out the dastardly act, yesterday, at about 2 am when the victim was fast asleep.

According to him, “the victim’s scream attracted the attention of neighbours, who rushed to help him but he had already suffered many burns.

“The neighbours immediately took him to the nearby Makurdi Federal Medical Centre, FMC, where he was admitted.”

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, said the 18-year-old poured petrol around the victim’s one-room apartment before setting it on fire.

She said: “We don’t know why she did that. We are yet to question her but I can confirm that she has been arrested and just brought to our custody.”

