A corps member, Chidimma Odume, who was recently arrested for hacking a man identified as Japhet Akwaowo, to death in Akwa Ibom on Sunday, has revealed the reasons for her actions.

It would be recalled that Chidimma Odume, who graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and currently serving at Bureau of Political and Legislative Affairs, Uyo, was reportedly caught while trying to jump over the fence of the compound to escape after committing the act.

Upon being interrogated by the police, the corps member reportedly said she did it in self-defence.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Ogbeche-Macdon said the corps member claimed Akwaowo threatened to kill her upon her refusal to oblige his request to remove her clothes so that he could have sex with her.

Macdon said:

“She actually killed the young man identified as Akwaowo Japhet. She(the corp member) said she went to buy bean cake, akara, and saw a man that beckoned to her to come over to him. She said she went to meet him, they got talking and she found herself in his house.

“She said she waited for him outside and he went inside to bring a knife. He said he was going to stab her and no one would know what happened. She also said Japhet asked her to remove her clothes and she refused. What basically happened was that she overpowered him.”

Like this: Like Loading...