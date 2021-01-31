Former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode has unveiled a new lover named Lilian Olajumoke Elias.

The unveiling of Lilian is coming not too long after he welcomed a son with a mystery lady who is from Morocco and works in the oil and gas sector.

Femi who used the occasion of the birthday of Lilian to unveil her to the world didn’t reveal much details about their relationship but it is obvious she holds a special place in his life and that they have been together for a while.

In his post, he wrote, “Nothing in the world can compare to the love and support that you have given me and our beautiful children since you came into our lives.”

While Lilian’s father is a Lebanese business man based in Niger State, her mother is from Asaba, Delta State. Lilian shuttles between Lagos, Abuja and Lebanon where she has homes.

Lilian who was previously married to a Lebanese has three children; two sons and one daughter, who all schooled in Lebanon and are currently pursuing their different professional endeavors.

This latest revelation comes months after his altercation with Precious Chikwendu, his estranged wife who birthed him four kids. Their marriage ended over allegations of domestic violence on the part of Femi and infidelity on the part of Precious.

He however denied the allegation of domestic violence.

The ex-minister who has been married four times, first tied the knot with Saratu Attah in 1987. The duo split three years later and in 1991, he married Yemisi Adeniji but they were separated by 1996.

His third marriage was to Ghanaian born Regina Hanson Amoo in 1997 and it wasn’t until recently that Regina informed the world that she was still married to Fami-Kayode even though they don’t live together.

In 2014, he married his now estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Femi has 10 known children; a daughter with his first wife, three daughters with his second wife, one daughter with his third wife and four boys with his 4th wife.

