The Federal Government has approved a replacement policy for subscribers whose Subscribers Identification Module (SIM) may have been lost, stolen, misplaced or damaged.

Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Mr Kayode Adegoke of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), jointly made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Adinde explained that the policy was part of the government’s efforts to reduce the burden on subscribers and simplify the exercise so as to enable telecommunications services to the public.

He said that the Ministerial Task Force, under the Chairmanship of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, had set up a Technical Committee, made up of representatives of the NCC, NIMC, The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), to facilitate the policy.

Adinde added that the committee was also charged with the operationalisation of the process, to ensure an expedited linkage of all SIM Registration Records with the NIN.

Similarly, the minister had approved some conditions, based on recommendations of the Technical Committee, that required the subscriber to present a NIN, an effective verification of the NIN by NIMC, and adherence with the relevant Guidelines and Regulations of NCC, concerning SIM replacement.

According to him, the government’s drive to ensure all subscriber registrations were linked with NINs was on course and all stakeholders in the industry are working together to ensure a seamless process.

He said that the government sincerely appreciated Nigerians for the understanding and the commitment demonstrated towards ensuring the overall success of the exercise. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria