The federal government through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has asked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to halt the recruitment exercise of 5,000 personnel.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that a list of 5000 successful applicants was earlier released by the agency and these candidates were instructed to appear at the NDLEA training school in Jos to begin their screening exercise.

However, the AGF said the recruitment should be halted as such gathering could violate COVID-19 protocols of which the country is still battling.

Mr Malami said he has asked Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, SAN to seek clarification/advice from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the public health implications of such an exercise especially as it relates to the adequacy/possibility of strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols by 5000 applicants at this time of the nation’s health emergency.

Below is a statement from the AGF’s office:

Re: Proposed mobilisation of 5,000 candidates for screening in NDLEA in Jos

The attention of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to the fact that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has directed a total of 5,000 candidates to appear at the Agency’s Academy, Citadel Counter-Narcotics Nigeria, (CCNN), Katton-Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State for the screening and documentation exercise between January 10 and 23, 2021 at 0900 hours daily.

2. It is not in doubt that the exercise is long overdue and necessary for the actualization of the Agency’s mandate, however, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice notes that the timing is ill-advised and inappropriate given the current and alarming wave of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

3. In view of the foregoing, the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation has directed that the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, SAN to seek clarification/advice from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the public health implications of such an exercise especially as it relates to the adequacy/possibility of strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols by 5000 applicants at this time of the nation’s health emergency.

4. Considering the above, Malami directed the Chairman of the NDLEA to stay further action on this matter pending the receipt of clarification/advice from the Presidential Task Force.

The Chairman was further requested to notify the applicants of this development accordingly.

DAYO APATA, SAN

Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja.

