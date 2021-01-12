The Federal Government has nominated Dr. Paul Adalikwu as a candidate for Secretary-General of the Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA).







Adalikwu’s nomination, which came after approval by President Muhammadu Buhari, is the first time Nigeria is indicating interest in producing the head of the 45-year -old organisation.







Election into the office, which is expected to come up in the first quarter of 2021, will involve the participation of 25-member countries drawn from both West and Central Africa.









Adalikwu, who is presently the director in charge of Maritime Safety and Security in the Federal Ministry of Transportation, parades a wealth of experience in administrative and maritime matters.







He is also participating in efforts to establish a Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB) to be hosted by Nigeria.







The multilateral financial institution is expected to address the lingering challenges of funding for maritime-related commercial projects and deepen the region’s capacity to harness the benefits of the blue economy.







Adalikwu’s desk was responsible for overseeing the success of the Global Maritime Security Conference hosted by Nigeria in 2019.







An alumnus of the University of Calabar, Adalikwu holds a doctorate in Public Administration and Management from Hamlin’s University, Minnesota, the United States.

He is vast in maritime, tourism and policy matters. He was in the nucleus of the 2019 Global Maritime Security Conference hosted by Nigeria in Abuja and has inputs in Nigerian government efforts to procure and contract an Israeli company for improved maritime security.