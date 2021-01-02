For failing to carry out the mandatory COVID-19 test after flying into Nigeria, the Federal Government has published the passport numbers of the 100 defaulting travellers.

The details of the passports were published by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Saturday.

It would be recalled that Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, who is al the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, had earlier said that the passport numbers of the affected travellers would be published before the end of the week.

A communique released by the PTF read, “Based on Presidental authority, travel restrictions are placed on the following passports due to non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.”

The task force noted that the defaulting travellers will be restricted from leaving the country from January 1, 2021, and this would last till June 30, 2021.

The PTF also confirmed that the affected passengers have been notified and will be prevented from out of the country during the period.

Nigeria has recorded over 85,000 COVID infections including more than 1,200 associated fatalities, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

While Lagos still remains the epicentre having recorded the highest number of positive cases which stands at over 30,500, Abuja is next with over 11,500 cases.

