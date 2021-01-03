Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

The Federal government has released fresh guidelines for the replacement of SIM cards that are damaged, stolen or lost as part of efforts to tidy up the processes of obtaining fresh cards.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economic, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami approved the new guidelines following the recommendation of a Ministerial Task Force on issues relating to the telecom industry and National Identity Numbers.

A statement signed jointly by the spokesmen of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde and Mr Kayode Adegoke respectively, noted that the new guidelines are to make processes easier for Nigerians. The statement noted that the drive to ensure all Subscriber registrations are linked with National Identification Numbers (NINs) was moving forward, while all stakeholders in the industry are working together to ensure the process is carried out as seamlessly as possible.

The Government would like to seize this opportunity to sincerely appreciate Nigerians for the understanding and commitment demonstrated towards ensuring the overall success of this exercise, it added. The statement further said “the Technical Committee charged with the operationalization of the process to ensure an expedited linkage of all SIM Registration Records with NIN” has recommended fresh guidelines for damaged, stolen or lost SIM cards.

The statement reads: “Based on recommendations of the Technical Committee, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has approved a SIM Replacement Policy for subscribers whose SIMs have been lost, stolen, misplaced or damaged subject to the following conditions:

i) That the subscriber present a NIN; ii) That an effective verification of the NIN is carried out by NIMC; and

iii) That the relevant Guidelines and Regulations of NCC concerning SIM Replace- ment are fully adhered to.

“This policy is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to reduce the burden on subscribers and simplify the exercise.

“It is aimed at enabling telecommunications service users who need to replace their damaged, stolen or misplaced SIMs to re-establish access to telecom services.”