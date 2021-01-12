The Ministry of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of $1.959 billion rail project that would terminate in the Niger Republic.

The Federal Government has signed an agreement for the construction of $1.959 billion rail project that would terminate in the Niger Republic.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Ministry of Transportation via Twitter.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Mota- Engil Group, a multinational engineering and construction company, for the Kano to Maradi rail line project.

While the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, signed the agreement on behalf of Nigeria the Managing Director of Mota- Engil Group, Antonio Gvoea, signed on behalf of the firm in Abuja.

According to a statement by the spokesman, Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ejiekwe, the Minister said the 283.750-kilometre rail line, besides developing freight and passenger transport, will be integrated with road transport and would make a great contribution to the local economy as well as an important development in the social sector.

The project duration is for 36 months and the contract type is engineering, procurement and construction.

Amaechi has said the inauguration of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line had been put on hold due to upsurge of COVID-19 in the country.

According to him, over 60 staff on project site have been infected while trying to complete the project.