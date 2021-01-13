By Ozioruva Aliu

THE controversy surrounding the appointment of a sole administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) took a new dimension yesterday as a lawyer and indigene of Edo State, Dr Washington Osifo has initiated a suit at the Federal High Court, Benin Division challenging the appointment of a sole administrator for the Commission and wants the court to declare it “illegal, unconstitutional, null and void” as he argued that the decision negates the provision of the Act setting up the Commission.

In suit No; FHC/B/CS/9/2021 where Osifo is the plaintiff and the Defendants are the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Senate President, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio, the NDDC and the newly appointed sole administrator, Effion Akwa Osifo wants the court that the federal government cannot appoint Akwa or any other single individual to head the Commission in the absence of a properly constituted board to run the affairs of the NDDC.

He also wants the court to declare that “The act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in appointing the 5th Defendant, Effiong Akwa as Sole Administrator of the NDDC is illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

“A declaration that the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria cannot lawfully and constitutionally approve any budget for the NDDC or appropriate any monies to the NDDC in the absence of a properly constituted Governing Board” Osifo wants the court to give an order restraining the NDDC, the National Assembly from appropriating funds or approving budgets for the Commission until the Board of the NDDC is properly constituted.

He also wants “An order restraining the 5th Defendant (Akwa) from parading himself as the Administrator of the NDDC, which position is unknown to the laws setting up the NDDC”

Osifo also supported his documents with an eight paragraph affidavit and written address.