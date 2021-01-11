On Wednesday, January 13, the Federal Government will shut down Lagos Island-bound traffic on the Third Mainland Bridge for two weeks.







This is part of the ongoing rehabilitation being carried out on the longest bridge in West Africa.The Federal Controller, Works Lagos, Popoola Olukayode, announced this in a statement at the weekend, entitled: ‘Shifting of current diversion point towards Oworosonki and closing of the Lagos Island-bound carriageway, including the Adekunle slip Road.’







Olukayode, who also notified the Lagos State government through the Ministry of Transportation, called for cooperation and understanding from the public, particularly, motorists.







According to Olukayode, “the contractor plans to shift the current diversion point 2 kilometres towards Oworonsoki and close to traffic the Lagos Island-bound carriageway, including the Adekunle-bound slip road beside the current diversion points for two weeks, starting from Wednesday, January 12 (sic), to January 27, to enable the contractor to remove, replace and cast in place joint 23 after the current diversion point alongside the other two joints, 16 and 17 she is working on presently on the Lagos Island-bound carriageway.”







He explained that after casting of the three joints and asphalting, the whole Lagos Island-bound carriageway would be reopened to traffic. Popoola, however, assured that the repairs would not be delayed unnecessarily to allow for smooth traffic.