The Federal Government says it will shut down the Lagos-Ibadan and the Abuja-Kaduna train services should there be any case of COVID-19 among passengers.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, stated this yesterday while featuring on NTA Good Morning Nigeria programme.

He said train users must comply with all COVID-19 protocols from the beginning of every trip to the end.

The minister said: “If we see that we are conveying passengers who have Covid-19 from Lagos to Ibadan and Ibadan to Lagos, we will stop it just like we threatened to stop the one from Kaduna to Abuja if people don’t comply with COVID -19 protocols.

“Don’t forget that on Kaduna-Abuja, we convey 4,000 passengers in a day. Imagine that about 20 per cent have Covid-19, they can transmit COVID-19 to the entire passengers.

‘’The rate of transmission will be high. The same is applicable to Lagos. Everybody must comply with the COVID-19 protocols, wear your masks till the end of the journey.”

The minister also added that the $1.6 billion Lagos-Ibadan railway project, which would be completed this month would be inaugurated virtually by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation had in December 2020 commenced operations for the Lagos-Ibadan railway, a standard gauge rail covering a distance of 156km.

Vanguard News Nigeria