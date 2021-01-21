Akinwale Aboluwade

The Federal Housing Authority FHA,said that a total of 900 housing units would be constructed in Ajoda town, Ibadan , Oyo State by five developers under the Federal Housing Authority scheme.

The Managing Director, FHA, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, made the disclosure in Ibadan at the official handing over of the site to the developers on Thursday.

The MD, who was represented at the event by Mrs Oluwatoyin Bada, the South-West Zonal Coordinator of FHA, said the handlers had 24 months to complete the housing projects.

He charged the development partners on the need to adhere to the terms of Memorandum of Understanding of the housing scheme.

He said, “There is a document to be filled and signed by each of the partners taking over the site or that are present here, which signify that you are ready to take over the site.

“The land surveyor is right here and he is going to take us round the site to an extent where he can, so that he can use his GPS to detect where each and every contract starts from so that you can start clearing. Except the site is cleared there is really nothing much that can be achieved. The contracts state how many buildings and from what end to what end.” The developers were, however, cautioned not to demolish any structure seen on the site during clearing. A board member of the housing authority, Mr Olakunle Busari, tasked the developers to ensure proper documentation in a bid to avoid glitch. He said, “Whatever would be done should, henceforth be written with pictorial evidence. FHA must be appropriately carried along in all your undertakings before the decisions are undertaken. Security must be given optimum attention.” One of the development partners, Dr Mike Anjorin of Woodston Engineering, assured FHA that security would be given desired attention, adding, “The project will last for 24 months as it includes infrastructure such as roads, electricity, drainages among others. “The total is 900 housing units and 208 is allocated to my company. We are also doing infrastructure as well.” The CEO of Green wood Engineering, Mr Ige Ayeni, expressed determination that the company would adhere to standards and the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding. It is expected that the Ajoda Estate project, being handled by the five construction companies, would further contribute to the housing needs of residents of the second largest city in Africa next to Cairo, in Egypt.

Like this: Like Loading...