By Nwafor Sunday

For over a week now, the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, FCMB, Mr Adam Nuhu, has been accused of having extra-marital affairs with Moyo, widow of Tunde Thomas.

Their relationship allegedly resulted to the birth of Moyo’s children. Report from an Online media not Vanguard, has it that Moyo revealed her affairs with Nuhu to Tunde and equally told him that he (Tunde) was not the father of her children.

This according to the report resulted to the sudden death of Tunde on December 16, 2020. Since then Nigerians have condemned the act, calling on the management of FCMB to react.

The bank in a statement on Tuesday, opined that it would investigate the matter. Part of the statement obtained by Vanguard said: “We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Mrs Moyo Thomas and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.

“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of this code of ethics.

“This is already under way. “During the period of the review, the Managing Director has volunteered to proceed on leave. This will guarantee the sanctity of the review process.

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.”

However, Moyo has remained silence, not until today, when she averred that her children were fathered by Tunde and not Nuhu.

In a statement obtained by TheCable, Moyo advised Nigerians to respect her privacy, and allow those Tunde’s loved ones, families and friends mourn him.

Her words: “I write in reference to all the allegations and accusations that have recently been making the rounds on the internet and various social media platforms. I have refrained from responding to this matter for various reasons, one of which is to preserve the memories of Tunde who departed to be with his maker on December 16, 2020. Memories, not only to me, but to his children, who are still young, and to everybody who had a relationship with him.

“Just like any marriage, Tunde and I had a lot of differences in our marriage, some of which even led to police intervention. But I remain committed to keeping only positive memories of him. No one can ever understand what transpired between us or what each of us experienced in the marriage; like they say, it is he who wears the shoes that knows where it pinches. In all of it, I never for once wished him bad. His untimely and sudden death is still a shock to me as it is to many others.

“On no occasion did I ever tell him he was not the father of our two children. It is therefore deliberate falsehood and certainly malicious to allege and insinuate that I informed him that the children are not his. The children still bear his name. Only God knows why he died in an untimely period. It is not in my place, or anyone’s place to play God and talk with certainty as to the cause of his death, without proven medical facts.

“Despite our separation, we never allowed our differences affect the relationships we respectively have with the children. He still had conversations with the children like any father will, up until his sudden and unfortunate death. It is quite sad and disheartening to see the pictures of these innocent children splashed all over the internet with very disparaging and weird comments.

“I do wish his family and friends the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss and I ask that we all be allowed to grieve his loss in peace. He has now been laid to rest and we implore all and sundry to please respect our privacy and allow those grieving his loss, including the children and I, to do so in peace.”

Vanguard News Nigeria