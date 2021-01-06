By Bose Adelaja
A Toyota Highlander Jeep is currently on fire in Lagos.
The incident occurred at about 7.25am, at Ogudu inward Iyana-oworo/ Third Mainland Bridge.
Details of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained but eye witnesses’ account said fire fighters are yet to arrive the scene as at 7.35am.
However, men of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA are on ground.
The incident has resulted in traffic gridlock which stretches as far as Estate/Alapere.
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments