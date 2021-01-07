In a statement released after the news broke, the former chief of staff said she was proud of the Trump administration and its work.

“It has been an honour to serve the country in the white house, I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs Trump’s mission to help children everywhere and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration, Ms Grisham said.

Ms Grisham was one of Trump’s longest-serving aides, having joined the campaign in 2015, she served as the white house press secretary and never held a press briefing. Matthews said: “I was honoured to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted, as someone who worked in the halls of congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today and I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power, she wrote in a statement.