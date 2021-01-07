Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump, and Sarah Matthews, white house deputy press secretary have both resigned on Wednesday,6 December, after the violent rioting on Capitol Hill.
The news reported by CNN, comes as congress reconvened by nightfall to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 elections following the violent clashes on Capitol Hill.
In a statement released after the news broke, the former chief of staff said she was proud of the Trump administration and its work.
“It has been an honour to serve the country in the white house, I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs Trump’s mission to help children everywhere and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration, Ms Grisham said.
Ms Grisham was one of Trump’s longest-serving aides, having joined the campaign in 2015, she served as the white house press secretary and never held a press briefing.
Matthews said: “I was honoured to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted, as someone who worked in the halls of congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today and I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power, she wrote in a statement.
Wednesday’s violent occupation of the US Capitol by the president’s supporters sparked renewed conversations inside the white house about mass resignations by mid-level aides who are responsible for operations of the office of the president.
Two people familiar with the conversations said the aides were torn between fears of what more would happen if they left and a desire to register their disgust with their boss. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.
