By Taofeek Babalola

Jigawa Golden Stars’ teenager Mohammed Gidado has said that his first Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) goal will encourage him to desire for more success in the league.

Abubakar, who is making his league debut this season, scored his first league goal on Sunday in his side’s 2-1 loss to Dakkada FC in the NPFL Matchday Two at the Nest of Champion Stadium, Uyo.

Abubakar put the visitors in front with his 25th minute goal but Dakkada captain Aniekan Ekpe emphatically strikes a free kick home from the edge of the box with the last kick of the half to end first half 1-1. Solomon Chigozie heads home brilliantly from close range after an exquisite cross by Aniekan Ekpe to give the hosts all maximum three points at stake in the game.

Speaking after the game, Abubakar is delighted to have registered his goal’s account in the NPFL despite their defeat in Uyo.

He said: “I am very happy to score my first goal for my club and in the league. Although we lost the game but it will give me more confidence in the league. I felt bad that we lost the game because we played very well. We have good team and I believe we will grow game after game.”

“ Today’s (Yesterday) game was not easy based on the journey but we thank God for injury free match I want to improve on my game and help my team as well and promote the team very well this season, added Abubakar.

The 15-year old star made his NPFL debut for the Northern club side against Sunshine Stars in their home game in Kaduna in one of the opening Match Day 1 fixtures last weekend.