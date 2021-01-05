By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Five persons have been arrested in connection to the killing of a herder grazing at Matyei village in Zangon Kataf Local Government of Kaduna State.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Mr. Samuel Aruwan made this known in a statement.

He said the government received information from military under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike that a herder grazing at Matyei village was killed.

Aruwan said the troops responded to a report of a farm destroyed at the village on Sunday afternoon, and arrived the scene to discover that a herder, Ado Hassan, had been shot dead by unknown persons.

He added: “Initial investigations into the killing led to the arrest of three persons: David Kure, Peter Adamu and Bulus Duniya

“Further investigations yielded two more arrests early this morning (yesterday morning): Matthew Peter and Yohanna Chawai. The suspects are undergoing preliminary investigation.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed dismay at the killing and sent condolences to the family of the herder, while praying for the repose of his soul.

“He urged citizens to eschew jungle justice and embrace recourse to the law in the face of any incursion or offence, and enjoined security agencies to conduct investigation into the killing.”