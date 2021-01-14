Five persons died yesterday afternoon in a road accident that occurred at Danliti U-turn on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident, according to the Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, involved a truck with registration number LAGOS APP 397 YA and a Mazda bus marked LAGOS EPE 575 XA at 2:51p.m. around Kara turning, near Lagos.

Akinbiyi said the bus rammed into a low-bed truck while making U-turn at the Danliti junction, near Mowe axis.

It was gathered that the bus driver with registration number EPE575XA lost control of the wheels and rammed into the truck with registration number APP397YA from the rear.

Also confirming the accident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, said 19 people were involved in the accident out of which five (four males and a female) died while 14 others sustained varying degrees of injuries, including a toddler.

Umar disclosed that the injured victims have been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, and Idera Hospital, both in Sagamu, while bodies of the victims were taken to Fakoya Mortuary in Sagamu.

The ill-fated vehicles, according to eyewitness account, were travelling to Lagos while the driver of the truck was reported to have attempted to make a U-turn at Danliti before the unfortunate incident happened.

