Five people were confirmed dead while 16 others sustained various degrees of injuries on Wednesday in an accident involving a Mazda bus and a truck at Danlitu community on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Ojuoro Olusola, Commander of the Mowe-Ibafo Division of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Ota in Ogun.

Mr Olusola said the accident that occurred at about 2.45 p.m. was due to over speeding and reckless driving.

He said that a Mazda bus marked EPE-575 XA rammed into a truck with registration number, APP-397 YA from the rear while making a turning at Danlitu community on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The commander said 21 people, comprising 14 males and seven females, were involved in the accident.

According to him, five people died on the spot, while 16 others, consisting of 15 adults and one toddler, sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses of the victims have been taken to Idera private morgue, while the survivors are receiving treatment at the same hospital. But the toddler was taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.”

Mr Olusola said TRACE and Federal Road Safety Corps operatives had towed the two vehicles out of the road to ease traffic flow.

He advised motorists to desist from speeding and reckless driving that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives and property.

(NAN)