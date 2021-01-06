Five members of a family were found murdered in their home in Kagongo Karura village, Kiambu county, Kenya on Wednesday, January 6.

Nicholas Njoroge, his wife Wanjiku Njoroge, who are both professional nurses, their two children and a niece were found lifeless inside the house.

According to reports, Nicholas who works as a nurse abroad returned to Kenya ten days ago for Christmas and new year holidays.

According to local news outlet Tuko, witnesses said that Nicholas’s body had been severed with his head found outside the family’s house and the torso left in the neighbouring compound.

It was said that the mobile phones of the other family members were not going through, prompting the police and the victim’s neighbours to launch a search.

Their bodies were found a day after the remains of the family’s farmhand was discovered in a neighbouring compound.

Homicide detectives from the directorate of criminal Investigation led by Kiambu county commissioner, Wilson Wanyanga and Kiambu police commander, Ali Dubat Nuno were forced to break down the door to the house.

Police termed the incident pure murder as the victims had injuries on their bodies, the couple sustained what looked like deep panga cuts with Ngoroje’s abdomen badly mutilated.

“This looks pure murder, experts are on ground to know what happened and the motive behind it, Kiambaa police boss Michael Muchiri said.

Njoroge’s brother Njire Waruinge said that the deceased kin and his wife were very peaceful and had no known conflict.

Like this: Like Loading...