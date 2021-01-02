By Chinyere Okoroafor

It was a double celebration for these Nigerian celebrities as they celebrated their birthdays as well as New Year’s Day, a new beginning of the year.

Here’s a list of Nigerian celebrities born on New Year’s Day.

Mercy Aigbe

Credit: @tinovee_media_productions

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe posted the above picture on her birthday on 1 January 2021.

Her 2021 birthday message: Baby Girl for life.

Nengi

Credit: @kelechiamadiobi

Big Brother Nigeria reality TV star of LockDown edition, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, better known as Nengi posted the above sultry picture on her birthday on 1 January 2021.

Her 2021 Birthday Message: On this day 23 years ago, Mama Flora gave birth to a Queen. Living the dream

I just crossed another bridge. Now, I’ve come in touch with a new level of happiness. My birthday this year is a blessing I’ve been longing for. This wonderful day is a route that leads to eternal joy, unfailing strength and good health. My fears are gone and my worries are buried. I dreamt to age this far. Today, it’s all a beautiful reality. Happy birthday to me. It is indeed a new dawn.

Frodd

The Big Brother reality TV star of Pepper Dem Gang edition, Chukwuemeka Okoye better known as Frodd shared that native attire picture on his birthday.

His 2021 birthday message: 30 has never looked this better on a King.

Venita

Former Big brother Naija housemate, Venita also celebrated her birthday on January 1st.

Her birthday message: Upgrading the Heat levels …in V E N I T A R A D O Loading … Stage 34! Firstly thank you God for everything! Forever Grateful! #birthdaygirl #worldvenitaday.

“She is free in her wildness, she is a wanderess, a drop of free water. She knows nothing of borders and cares nothing for rules or customs. ‘Time’ for her isn’t something to fight against. Her life flows clean, with passion, like freshwater.”

Est 1987…incomparably, unapologetically Venita.

Moyo

Credit: @photokulture

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal took to her Instagram to announce her birthday, posting the above picture with a beautiful black dress. Her Wikipedia information didn’t indicate the year she was born.

Her birthday message: Happy birthday Moyo… …. Oya let’s strike a deal when I hit 40 ( God willing), We will declare and start counting…. and maybe doing parties again. Ag police, is that fine?

New year babies don’t age…. Its just not in our DNA… …. … …. … Because we bring in the new year, we also get the grace of rebirth every single year. P. S Happy birthday to meee and happy new year every one may this new year, bring us endless joy and fortune.