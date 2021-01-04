Four boys and a girl have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Reading.
Officers were called just before 16:00 GMT on Sunday, 3 December, following reports of an attack in Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Green.
According to Metro News, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The five teenagers, all aged 13 or 14, remain in police custody.
Thames Valley Police said the boy’s next of kin have been informed, but no formal identification has taken place.
”A considerable police presence will be in place for several days, police said.
Det Supt Kevin Brown from Thames Valley Police said: “This is a tragic and shocking incident which has resulted in the death of a young boy.
“We have specially trained family liaison officers supporting the boy’s family and the thoughts of all of us within the force are with them at this extremely distressing time.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 15:00 GMT and 16:30 GMT who might have taken photos or camera footage to contact them if they notice anything suspicious.
Det Supt Brown said he believed there would have been witnesses to the dreadful incident, as the area is popular with dog walkers.
