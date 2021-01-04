Agency Reporter

British police have arrested four boys and a girl aged between 13 and 14 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, following the death of a 13-year-old boy in Reading, England.

Officers were called to a crime scene just before 4.00 pm on Sunday following reports of a stabbing, said.

The boy, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A “considerable police presence” will be in place for several days, police said.

(dpa/NAN)