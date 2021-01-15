A former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumuni Ningi, has been kidnapped.

Abdulmumuni represented Ningi Constituency in the 8th Assembly.

Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the abduction.

“Yes, a former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly who represented Ningi Constituency was kidnapped on Thursday at about 8pm within Bauchi metropolis,” police spokesman, Ahmed Wakil told journalists Friday morning.

He said that “information has it that he was trailed by his abductors who were said to be four in number in a gold colored car with which they trailed him from where he was coming from to his house around the BSADP area at Isa Yuguda Guest House.”

The police spokesman stated that the kidnappers were reportedly armed with guns, seized their victim and drove away with him in the car they brought.

“As of this morning (Friday) that I am talking to you, they have not called yet but our intelligence men are working to get to the root of the situation,” Wakil said.

