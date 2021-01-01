Former Coronation Street Actor Mark Eden Dead At 92

Coronation Street actor Mark Eden has died at the age of 92 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. This has been confirmed by his agent according to The Mirror.

He was best known for playing Alan Bradley in the ITV soap in the 80s and is survived by his wife and co-star Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts.

A statement by the late actor’s agent reads:

We are very sad to announce the death of actor Mark Eden. He died peacefully, in hospital, earlier today, 1st Jan 2021. Mark had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some time and was hospitalised in November. Mark, 92, had a long career spanning more than 50 years, including eight years in Coronation Street as character Alan Bradley. He is survived by his wife Sue, his daughter Polly, his stepson Saul and grand-daughter Emma. We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.

Coronation Street bosses added a tribute to Mark, writing in a statement:

We are all hugely saddened to hear that Mark Eden passed away peacefully, in hospital, earlier today. Our love and thoughts go out to Sue and their family and friends at this time.

Mark has starred in different movies which include Doctor Who where he played Marco Polo. However, he became a household name with his feature in Coronation Street.

He left school at the age of 14 and went on to join the Royal Court Theatre before landing a part in ITV soap Coronation Street.

His time on the show came to an end in December 1989 when Alan was famously killed off in a Blackpool tram crash. In 2009 Mark unveiled a plaque at the tram stop where the scene was filmed. He also appeared in London Belongs To Me and Crown Court.

Later in his career, he appeared in Doctors and Casualty, with his last screen credit in 2013 in the TV movie An Adventure In Space And Time.