Tommicus Walker and LeToya Luckett | Photo – Jim Smeal:Shutterstock

Singer and actress LeToya Luckett has announced that she and her husband Tommicus Walker have decided to end their marriage.

The former Destiny’s Child band member took to Instagram to announce the news saying that it took much thought but she and Walker decided it was best to call it quits.

She wrote:

“After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce,” read her statement, which was accompanied by a photo of the couple with their two kids, Gianna and Tyson. “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children. Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time.”

Luckett wrote, “Love always ,” alongside the statement.

On his part, Walker called the decision “difficult.” He went on to say that “we happily remain committed as caring friends with great love and respect for one another.”

He shared the same statement on his Instagram account, following up with a photo of the pair from the past, smiling on vacation.

“WE will walk through this journey as the BEST CO-PARENTS EVER,” he wrote. “Our kids will see & feel LOVE. Our foundation will never break!! I Will always love you, LeToya. .”

In another post shared on his Instagram stories, he debunked rumours that he chated on Luckett while blaming “outside forces” for creating confusion in his marriage.

The couple’s split is coming three months after they welcomed their second child Tysun in September 2020.

Walker popped the question to Luckett with a stunt when he gave her the impression that her friend Nikki Chu was helping her plan a surprise party for him.

It turned out it was a live engagement party.

In 2017, Luckett revealed that they met through a friend, talked for a few weeks and talking to Walker felt like being home again because they are both from Texas.