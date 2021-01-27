Former Ghanaian leader Jerry John Rawlings was buried with full military honours on Wednesday, 27 January, after a state funeral attended by representatives of world leaders.

Rawlings, who died in November aged 73, held power for two decades in Ghana, first as a military ruler and later as an elected president.

He was buried in a coffin draped in Ghana’s national colours of red, yellow, green and black, and an officer’s cap was placed at the head of the closed coffin with a glittering gold-plated sword.

Rawlings, a former air force pilot, was given a guard of honour at Independence Square, a symbol of Ghana’s victory over colonial Britain in the nation’s capital Accra.

Hundreds of Ghanaians earlier this week paid their final respects as his coffin laid in the state during two days of national mourning under strict COVID-19 protocols.

“You took pride in your fatherly duties, you’re passionate and open-hearted, said his widow Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings in a tribute.

“Your gift of sharing knew no bounds. You never hesitated to help in the passing of laws to protect the vulnerable in society. Jerry, I know that God created us for each other. You did your best and I played my part, she said.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo described Rawlings as a charismatic and fearless leader.

Papa J, as Rawlings was popularly known, was buried at a military cemetery in Accra after a three-hour ceremony of tributes, prayers, cultural displays and songs.

