The funeral of Ghana’s former President, Jerry John Rawlings, has been rescheduled for 27 January, according to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the international community and diplomatic missions.

Media reports on Tuesday said Rawlings, who died on 12 November, 2020, will lie in state from 24-26 January at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre from 0900 to 1700 GMT daily.

There will be a funeral mass on 26 January at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra and burial service on 27 January at the Independence Square in Accra.

The funeral had initially been announced for 20 December, 2020, before it was postponed indefinitely after concerns raised by his maternal family and elders. (PANA/NAN)

