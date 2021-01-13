A former military administrator of Lagos State, Ndubuisi Kanu, has passed away.

Mr Kanu, a retired rear admiral of the Nigerian Navy, who reportedly died on Wednesday after a brief illness, was also at a time the military administrator of Imo State.

At the time of his passing, he was 77.

His death was confirmed activist and associate of the deceased, Joe Okei-Odumakin, to Punch newspapers.

He once fought on the side of Biafra during the civil war that lasted between 1967 and 1970 but was later reabsorbed into the Nigerian military at the end of the war.

A pro-democracy activist, Mr Kanu was one of the notable and prominent voices in the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), an organisation dedicated to the revalidation of the June 12, 1993, election of Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) which was annulled by the Ibrahim Babangida-led military administration.

For his role in NADECO and constant criticisms of the military junta of the late Sani Abacha, Mr Kanu was constantly trailed by state agents.