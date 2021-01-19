Nigeria’s former Minister of Sports, Bala Bawa Ka’oje, has died at the age of 60, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said in a statement.

In a statement titled, ‘Former Sports Minister Ka’oje dies at 60, buried in Abuja’ on Tuesday, the NFF spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, said the country’s sporting fraternity was thrown into grief with Ka’oje’s death.

The Nigeria Football Federation expressed its shock and sadness at the passing of the former Sports Minister, with the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi describing the deceased as “a dignified and unassuming public servant who showed great passion and interest in the development and improvement of Nigeria sports.”

Ka’oje, in February 2007 conveyed to then NFA, the abrogation of Decree 101 hitherto governing the administration of football in Nigeria, and government’s recognition of the approval by the then NFA’s Annual General Meeting of the Statutes and its standing orders as the sole regulatory instrument for football administration in Nigeria.

Born in Kebbi State on 20th September 1960, Bala Bawa Ka’oje earned a master’s degree in structural engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. His remains were interred in Abuja on Tuesday afternoon.

The NFF was represented by the General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi and Head of Member Associations, Ali Abubakar Muhammed.

