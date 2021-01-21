Bolu, one of Doyin Okupe’s sons, is finally breathing the air of freedom after opening coming out as a gay man.

Bolu who resides in France where the law allows him experiment with his sexuality, graduated in 2015 from the University of Manchester, UK.

He revealed this much on his social media with a picture of himself with a rainbow coloured flag which represents the diversity of gays and lesbians around the world, captioned the picture, “Yes, I’m Gay AF.”

A holder of a Masters of Science in International Management from NEOMA Business School, France, Bolu is a fitness enthusiast.

Doyin Okupe a physician and politician was the National Publicity Secretary of National Republican Convention (NRC). He was a Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan.

One of Okupe’s sons, Ditan is a staunch supporter of Muhammadu Buhari.

