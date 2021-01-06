As part of efforts aimed at putting smiles on the faces of the underprivileged, Margret Oluwayemisi Durojaiye (MOD) Foundation, at the weekend, gave bags of rice, beans, gari and noodles to over 500 widows, widowers and others in the society.







In a chat with The Guardian, MOD Coordinator and General Overseer of World New Revival Ministry International, also known as Christ Grace Assembly, Orilowo Ejigbo, Lagos, Pastor (Dr) Margaret Oluyemisi Durojaiye, said: “The Lord told me some years ago that I should support those who are widows, widowers and the underprivileged. I usually do this at the end of every year and we started about eight years ago. All my children and well-wishers have been very supportive.”







Expressing appreciation, Evangelist Queen Nwodia of Abundance Seed Prayer Ministry, Iyana Ipaja, who is a widow, said she lost her husband some years ago, and “since I lost my husband, things have been tough. I will not eat the food alone; I will also give to the underprivileged. God will continue to strengthen this ministry.”







In previous years, the ministry, in collaboration with Apostolic Pearl Cooperative Multipurpose Society Ltd, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), had conducted free one-week vocational skills acquisition programme for the underprivileged.

