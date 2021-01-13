To alleviate the suffering of the underprivileged, AbbeyGov Foundation, in collaboration with a federal lawmaker representing Lagos Island Constituency, Kayode Akiolu, has donated food and other items to the vulnerable in Lagos Island.







The items distributed at the ceremony, which held at Christ Church Cathedral Primary School, Broad Street, included cooked meals, raw food items and cloths.







Similar gesture was also replicated in Kosofe Local Government Area, where over 500 people were given food palliatives and medical interventions.







Speaking on the initiative, the convener, AbbeyGov foundation, Mr Biodun Bolade, said despite the challenges of the outgone year, there was need for the society to support the vulnerable, alleviate their suffering and make them enjoy the new year through edible materials and cash support.







In his remarks, Akiolu lauded the foundation and its volunteers for putting smile on the faces of the needy in Lagos Island. He added that the move would further strengthen the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s health and environment agendas aimed at making Lagos greater and worth living for everyone.

