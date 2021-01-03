The Executive Director of Olamma Cares Foundation, Chioma Nwosu, has sought support for individuals living with mental health conditions through its various awareness and intervention programmes.

She said the organisation recently signed an agreement with United Kingdom’s Digital Access Programme to provide support for individuals at-risk in underserved communities in Nigeria.

According to her, “The project tagged Telemedicine and Mental Health Support for Digitally Underserved Persons in Nigeria during COVID-19, would foster digital inclusion by promoting effective, sustainable and viable community- based mental health care by leveraging creative solutions to provide telemedicine to digitally-underserved communities in Nigeria, and help to improve the capacity of medical facilities to build pandemic resilience.”

The foundation is one of the nation’s grassroots mental health organisations dedicated to reducing the stigma and building better lives for the millions of individuals affected by mental illness.