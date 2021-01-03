The Gregory Azemobor Foundation has called on well-meaning Nigerians to upscale their assistance to the needy.

Speaking at an event to give palliatives to some indigent members of society in Lagos, where no fewer than 30 families cutting across ethnic nationalities and religious affiliations were given foodstuff items, the Founder of Gregory Azemobor and Executive Director of Lifecard Investment Limited, Mr. Christopher Ibhakhomu, said Nigerians must always look out for the welfare and wellbeing of one another.

On why his foundation opted to help the affected families, Azemobor said the goal was to ensure that all Nigerians who are less privileged should feel the essence of the Season through interventions of rich and well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations.

Azemobor, who stated that the gesture was a token from the two organisations to the affected families, added that other Nigerians should imbibe the act of giving as a matter of priority as a means of lifting over 90 million indigent people out of extreme poverty and misery.

He stated that the foundation has existed for 15 years, and has not only given palliatives to widows, but has also further empowered the widows to be able to stand on their own, by becoming self-reliant in the day-to-day economic activities.







According to him, no fewer than 2000 widows have become self-reliant through the foundation’s various training and loan empowerment initiatives, just as children of many indigent families have been placed on scholarships.

While admitting that the foundation’s activities limited, owing to paucity of funds, Azemobor stated that other well-meaning Nigerians could take a cue from what is being done, with a view to ridding the country of the current scourge of poverty and underdevelopment.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Ibhakhomu said after Lifecard Investment Limited followed the activities of Gregory Azemobor Foundation, it decided to join forces with the foundation to make the right kind of impact, as a means of contributing its quota to the society’s advancement.

A beneficiary, Mrs. Ejike Ugokwe praised the foundation, saying the objective has become very noble in a society, where the rich finds it difficult to reach out to the less privileged.

