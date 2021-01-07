Four people have died after supporters of outgoing US president Donald Trump invaded the US Capitol in an extraordinary attack on the heart of American democracy as Joe Biden’s election victory was to be confirmed.

Less than two weeks before Mr Trump leaves the white house, the final days of his presidency descended into violence and insurrection as protesters stormed the Capitol in a violent display of loyalty to the president.

Thousands of flag-waving supporters broke through police barriers, mounted the inauguration stands erected for Mr Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, and smashed windows in the historic building.

According to CNN, they then entered the domed edifice, moving room by room and marching through the historic Rotunda, some holding confederate flags.

Members of congress were ordered to shelter in place as Capitol police engaged in a shoot-out in at least one of the two chambers. Washington DC police chief Robert Contee said the dead included a woman who was shot by US Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in medical emergencies.

Shortly after 8 pm last night, the senate reconvened for the electoral college count with vice-president Mike Pence in the chair, the house of representatives opened proceedings an hour later.

Despite Wednesday being a significant day in the process that will see Mr Biden become president, the scenes in the Capitol opened up fresh questions about Mr Trump’s fitness for office.

