Four persons were on Tuesday evening killed in a renewed violence in Ikorodu area of Lagos State. According to eyewitnesses, the mayhem was perpetrated by hoodlums suspected to be landgrabbers.

The hoodlums popularly known as ‘Ajagungbale’ shot sporadically into the air as they hijacked people’s motorcycles and vandalized vehicles.

One of the victim’s daughter, Emeribe said her father and younger brother had gone out to buy something for the house and were returning on her father’s motorcycle when the hoodlums struck.

She said: “My father was shot twice because he had refused to let go of his bike. He died instantly. Many others died from stray bullets shot into the air. My dad did no wrong to these people.

“He doesn’t deserve to die like this, leaving seven children behind for my poor mother, who has refused to stop crying since yesterday. Even my brother who managed to escape the scene is still in shock. This is not the first time it is happening here, yet government pays no attention to the situation. We want justice for my dad,” she said.

