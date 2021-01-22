At least four suspected kidnappers were feared killed on Friday when men of the Nigerian Army attacked them along Owo-Ifon Expressway, Ondo State.

It was gathered that the soldiers who were on patrol along the expressway rammed into the kidnappers who had barricaded the road while attempting to abduct some travellers.

Witnesses said that the gunmen had already kidnapped some victims when the soldiers got to the scene.

One of them said:

“On sighting them, the kidnappers opened fire on them and the soldiers responded and killed four of the hoodlums while four of the soldiers were also wounded.

“The gun duel lasted for almost an hour but the kidnappers left the victims and ran into the forest while the injured soldiers were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.”

Similarly, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident, saying men of the Command were already in the forest in search of the bandits.

“Our men have combed the forest while investigation has begun into the incident. About four soldiers were wounded in the attack,” Ikoro stated.

The spokesman for the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Captain Ayorinde Omojokun, is yet to confirm the development as press time.

