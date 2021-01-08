Police are on the hunt for a fraudster claiming to work for the NHS after he injected a 92-year-old woman with a fake Covid-19 vaccine, Sky News reports.

The city of London police said the victim, a resident of Surbiton, south-west London, had allowed the man into her home on 30 December after he knocked on the door claiming to be an NHS worker distributing the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 92-year-old woman told police that she was jabbed in the arm with a dart-like implement and made to pay £160, which the man said would be refunded by the NHS.

Authorities said it is not known what substance, if any, was administered, but the woman showed no ill effects after a check at her local hospital.

The man was alleged to have appeared at her home a second time on Monday, 4 January, when he demanded another £100 from the woman.

Images released by police show the suspect dressed in a navy blue tracksuit with white stripes down the side. He is described as a white man in his early thirties, who is around 5ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with light brown hair that is combed back and speaks with a London accent.

Police are asking for anyone with information on what was branded a disgusting incident to come forward.

Detective inspector Kevin Ives said: “This is a disgusting and totally unacceptable assault on a member of the public which won’t be tolerated.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist us in identifying this man to get in touch.

“It is crucial we catch him as soon as possible as not only is he defrauding individuals of money, he may endanger people’s lives.

Detectives have warned that the suspected conman may endanger people’s lives unless he is caught.

