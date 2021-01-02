The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, has commended the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, for aiding the speedy removal of a fallen tanker on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Oyeyemi praised the minister in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred at about 1300 hours on Dec. 31, 2020 and involved five people who came out of the crash unhurt.

The fallen white tanker with registration number EPE 104 XX, loaded with LPG (cooking gas), and a Kia Saloon car with registration number KRD 386 GG caused obstruction at the Mountain Top University, on the outward Lagos lane of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to him, the gas tanker fell around the Ibafo area of the expressway and caused undue gridlock with saw commuters stranded during the crossover night.

“While the FRSC worked out modalities for the immediate removal of the obstruction, the minister’s intervention was critical to the evacuation of the tanker, ” Boboye said.

The corps marshal stated that it took Fashola’s authorisation to contact FP&FP Limited, a private crane operator company with the required tonnage capacity, to lift the tanker.

Oyeyemi urged fleet operators to ensure that their vehicles were always road worthy before embarking on any trip.

He urged public office holders to emulate the minister’s proactive approach to issues of national importance.

