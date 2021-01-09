Assistant Corps Marshal Rotimi Adeleye has listed non-installation of the speed-limiting devices, overloading and overspeeding as the most prevalent offences committed by motorists in Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states.

Assistant Corps Marshal Adeleye, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Zone RS12, comprising the said states, stated this while monitoring the Mobile Court sittings going on within the Zone as part of an assessment of the ongoing Operation Zero Tolerance for Traffic Crashes 2020 (OZ-2020).

“Non-installation of the Speed-Limiting Device, overloading and overspeeding were the most prevalent offences committed by motorists,” he said in a statement.

“Motorists must obey traffic regulations for their safety and those of other road users; and commuters should observe the COVID-19 protocols of physical distancing, regular washing of hands and use of face masks while travelling on the roads,” Adeleye.

However, Adeleye commended the level of road safety consciousness exhibited by commuters in the Zone during the yuletide.

He noted that although the level of enforcement of traffic rules was high and the level of compliance commendable, the Special Patrol would continue till Friday, January 15.

He said the Operation included enforcements of traffic infractions through Mobile Court sittings, traffic control at gridlock-prone junctions, traffic counts and mounting of help areas (ambulance points) to provide prompt rescue services to accident victims.

The Zonal Commanding Officer added that within the first phase of the Mobile Court sittings in Bauchi, Toro, Azare and Bara, 157 traffic offenders were arraigned before the courts.

Adeleye said of that number, 145 were convicted of various traffic offences, while 12 were discharged, expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the mobile courts.

On infractions, the Zonal Commanding Officer mentioned some transport companies (names withheld) known for recklessness.

He said they have been pencilled for official sanctioning by the FRSC Transport Safety Office at the national headquarters in accordance with the Fleet Operators Guidelines, and that the offices of the two fleet operators will be informed.

ACM Adeleye also noted that in line with FRSC advice, traders moved away from the highways enhancing the safety of the roads within the Zone during the yuletide.

He admonished that the trend should continue in order to sustain the safety of the roads around the markets, while the Commands will continue to intensify on road safety public education.

He finally solicited the cooperation of the motoring public and major stakeholders to ensure safer roads in year 2021.

